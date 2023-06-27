Germany | The ex-CEO of Audi is scheduled to be sentenced today in the emissions cheating case

Rupert Stadler has confessed his actions. He can receive a maximum of two years of probation.

in Germany is scheduled to issue a verdict today against Audi’s former CEO To Rupert Stadler.

In 2015, it became apparent that for years Volkswagen had used software in its diesel cars that reduced their emissions in test situations. Audi belongs to the Volkswagen Group.

The 60-year-old Stadler has admitted his guilt during the trial held in Munich. He admitted to allowing vehicles with the illegal software to remain on sale after learning of the scam.

The confession is part of a plea deal that allows Stadler to avoid a prison sentence. According to the agreement, Stadler can receive a maximum of two years of probation. He has also agreed to pay 1.1 million euros.

Stadler is the highest-ranking former executive to make a confession related to the diesel scam. In April, another former director of Audi Wolfgang Hatzrevealed that he and two of his colleagues had arranged for the installation of the cheating software.

The case once caused a big scandal. The aftermath of the emissions scam has cost Volkswagen tens of billions of euros.

Emissions manipulation affected around 11 million cars worldwide.