Germany | The entertainment giant ordered four new cruisers from Meyer – This is how the large order is commented in Finland

Germany|The shipyard in Germany owned by the Meyer family received a large order from entertainment giant Disney. In Finland, the news is considered positive.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Disney ordered four cruisers from Meyer Werft in Germany. The ships are built at the Papenburg shipyard. The order is considered a positive signal for the Finnish maritime industry as well. Meyer’s order book will rise to around 11 billion euros.

Shipyard company Meyer Werft said on Monday evening that it has received an order for four new cruise ships from the entertainment giant Disney. The ships are to be built at a shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where two previous cruise ships ordered by Disney are currently under construction.

CEO of Finnish Maritime Industry Elina Andersson says that the large orders received in Europe are also a positive thing for the Finnish maritime industry.

“Many [suomalaiset] the companies also operate in Germany’s Meyer. [Tilaus] is in any case a positive signal for our companies”, says Andersson.

Also CEO of the state export financier Finnvera Juuso Heinilä regards the order received by Meyer Werft as a positive thing.

“The view of the German shipyard is becoming clearer. It is also a positive thing for the Turku shipyard if the challenges that arose in the summer can be resolved there.”

Finnvera plays a key role in the large cruise ship orders coming to Finland, because the trade of cruise ships is currently financed with loans guaranteed by governments. In Finland, these guarantees are granted by Finnvera.

The North German public broadcasting company Ndr reported at the beginning of July that Meyer Werft would need 2.7 billion euros in funding by 2027 to secure its operations.

Disney Treasure is supposed to be handed over to the entertainment giant later this year.

No says on Tuesdaythat the negotiations with the state of Lower Saxony and the German federal state are still ongoing. According to the newspaper, a decision on the guarantees must be made by mid-September so that the shipyard can continue operating.

According to the magazine, the new large order is seen in Germany as an important sign that there is demand for the shipyard and that its operation is possible in the future.

The financial benefit of the new large order can be seen at the shipyard with a delay, as the cruise ship market has long been dominated by a financing model in which the majority of the purchase price is paid only when the ship is delivered.

Four the order of the cruiser is basically a good sign for the operation of the Turku shipyard as well.

Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku are separate companies, although the Meyer family owns both companies. In 2016, the ownership of the shipyards was organized into family foundations, one of which owns the Turku shipyard, the other the Meyer’s operations in Germany.

The companies still have, among other things, common financiers and common group management.

Andersson of Maritime Industry emphasizes that he cannot directly comment on the affairs of individual companies.

“But with common sense, you can think that, of course, it’s always positive, the more this kind of stability and outlook for the future comes.”

Meyer Turku’s communication tells HS in a message that the company is happy about Meyer Werft’s “great news”, but the order has no direct impact on Meyer Turku.

Naturally the benefit for Finnish companies would be greater if ships were built in Finland, for example at the Turku shipyard also owned by the Meyer family. According to calculations, about 600 million euros will remain in Finland from the construction of a cruiser worth one billion euros.

However, there is no indication that Meyer Turku was even competing for Disney’s ships. Finnvera’s CEO Heinilä is also of the opinion that the entertainment giant’s cruise order was going to Germany from the beginning.

It’s no surprise, as the relationship between Meyer Werft and Disney has been going on for a long time. It is typical that cruisers belonging to the same series are ordered from a shipyard that has also built previous versions. This way, for example, already built subcontracting chains can be used several times.

For example, Meyer Turku is building two more sister ships for the Royal Caribbean company Icon of the Seas, which will be handed over in 2023.

Finnvera’s Heinilä reminds that the construction of cruise ships typically takes a couple of years, and it does not make sense for one shipyard to even compete for all possible projects. For example, Meyer Turku can build two or three vessels at the same time.

Icon of the Seas, built for the Royal Caribbean company, left the Meyer Turku shipyard last November.

German company Meyer Werft already delivered two cruise ships to Disney in 2010 and 2012.

The first new Wish-class cruise ship was handed over to the US giant by Meyer Werft in 2022. The sister ships Treasure and Destiny of the Wish-named cruise ship are to be handed over to Disney this year and next year.

According to Meyer, the new cruisers ordered now are to be delivered between 2027 and 2031.

In total, Meyer’s order books now have eight Disney-ordered ships.

According to Ndr, Meyer Werft’s order book will rise to around 11 billion euros with the new order. In total, the company has orders for 10 ships and one research vessel.