Germany | The court extended the prison sentence of the Isis woman who left a five-year-old girl to starve

The crime that led to the child’s death took place in Iraq in 2015.

29.8. 20:37

From Munich according to the court, a ten-year prison sentence is not enough for a 32-year-old woman who left Germany to join ISIS, reports news agency AFP.

The court extended the sentence that was passed by years in October 2021 to a woman not only for belonging to a terrorist organization abroad, but also for enslavement and war crimes that led to death.

at the age of 16 a German woman who converted to Islam and her then-Isis husband enslaved a Yazidi woman and her five-year-old daughter in Mosul, Iraq in 2015. The daughter was tied up and left in the sun, where she starved to death.

Munich district court prosecutors requested a retrial of the case. According to prosecutors, the previous nine-year prison sentence for causing the death of a child was insufficient.

The district court took up the case again and sentenced the woman to 13 years in prison for manslaughter.

The sentence for belonging to a terrorist organization abroad remained unchanged in one year. The woman was thus sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison.

According to the verdict, the woman did not try to help the child left in the sun.

A Frankfurter the court sentenced the woman’s ex-husband in November 2021 to life imprisonment for several crimes.

The UN has stated that ISIS’s persecution of the Yazidis meets the hallmarks of genocide.