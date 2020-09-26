The German Head of State, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, recalled that “the murders perpetrated by far-right terrorists in recent decades were not the fault of imbalances. Their perpetrators were integrated into networks of hatred and violence.”

A call for mobilization. The German head of state, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, called, Saturday, September 26, to fight “more resolutely” far-right networks in the country. “The killings perpetrated by far-right terrorists in recent decades were not the work of imbalances. Their perpetrators were integrated into networks of hatred and violence, or were allowed to be incited to commit their acts”Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at a ceremony commemorating 40 years of the deadly bombing at Munich’s Oktoberfest.

We have to find these networks. We must fight them, even more resolutely than up to now!Frank-Walter Steinmeier

On September 26, 1980, twelve people were killed during Oktoberfest by the explosion of a bomb placed in a trash can. More than 200 others are injured. The device also kills the perpetrator of the attack, Gundolf Köhler. The act is considered today as the deadliest far-right attack in Germany since the end of World War II in 1945.

For a long time, however, the investigators had judged that the author had acted following a heartbreak, even if his sympathies for the radical right-wing fringes were known from that time, recalled the President of the Republic of Germany. The memory of this attack should make you think “on errors” made in the past to elucidate the attacks perpetrated by these circles, he said. He also cited as an example the small neo-Nazi group NSU, whose members were able to commit ten racist assassinations during the 2000s before being finally exposed.

Germany has recently been rocked by several violent acts perpetrated by neo-Nazis, including the attempted attack on a synagogue in Halle which resulted in two deaths a year ago, or the murder of nine people from of foreign origin in two bars in Hanau, in February. The president also referred to the recently revealed affair of focus groups disseminating far-right propaganda among the North Rhine-Westphalia police. “It is no longer allowed to close your eyes” on this kind of business, he warned.