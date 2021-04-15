Germany The controversial rental ceiling in Berlin is illegal, in line with the German Supreme Court

According to the Supreme Court, the regulation of rents falls within the competence of the federal government, not the states.

German the Supreme Court finds that the five-year rent freeze introduced in Berlin is illegal. The “Mietendeckel” or rental ceiling enacted in Berlin last year is a state measure to curb the rise in the cost of housing in the capital.

According to the Supreme Court, the regulation of rents falls within the competence of the federal government, not the states. The rent ceiling was complained about by Christian Democrat and Liberal MPs who are in the minority in Berlin, ruled by the Greens and the Left.

The real estate industry strongly opposed the rental ceiling, saying it would reduce investment in Berlin and thus lead to worsening housing shortages.