Germany The communications manager of the right-wing populist AfD caught up with xenophobic speeches in Germany: “Or gassing, or however”

The party ousted its former communications chief, Christian Lüth, whose anti-immigrant statements were secretly recorded.

German the right-wing populist AfD party laid off its employees Christian Lüthin on Monday, when he had caught on to his harsh xenophobic views.

Lüth was a long-time communications manager for the party and its parliamentary group. Television channel ProSieben secretly records last February’s conversation in a Berlin café, says the German newspaper Die Zeit.

In the conversation, Lüth said it was in the interests of the AfD that more immigrants come to Germany.

“Because then AfD does better,” Lüth said. “After all, they can all be shot afterwards. Or gas, or anyway. Just the same for me! ”

ProSieben will broadcast a program with the recording on Monday night.

At the time of recording Lüth was the spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group. That task was pushed aside by AfD in April when he had become a burden on the party.

According to Die Zeit Lüth had repeatedly confessed to being a fascist and boasted of his “Aryan” descent. The German newspaper described him as the party’s leading figure Alexander Gaulandin as a neighbor.

Until Monday, Lüth was still on the party’s payroll.

AfD on German main opposition party. In the 2017 election, it rose with a roar to the Bundestag. The party received about 13 percent of the vote, making it the third largest parliamentary group.

The party’s acronym AfD comes from the words Alternative für Deutschland.