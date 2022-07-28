Germany | The city of Hanover bans hot showers and darkens public buildings to save energy

Several German cities have already started saving energy, for example by reducing heating in office spaces.

North German The city of Hanover joins the energy talks by banning warm showers in public spaces and darkening public buildings at night.

Hanover, with a population of around half a million, is the first large city in Germany to set such strict restrictions on energy use, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

Germany has to regulate energy, because the country is dependent on Russian gas. Russia, on the other hand, has reduced gas supplies to Germany.

Hot water is no longer available in Hannover for handwashing in public spaces, and users of swimming pools, gyms and sports halls have to make do with cold showers.

The city also shuts down its fountains. In addition, museums, the town hall and other important buildings are no longer illuminated at night.

Berlin will also stop lighting landmark buildings at night. According to the city of Berlin, turning off the lights saves energy but not money, because turning off the lights requires extra work.

In public the buildings in Hanover also do not have heating from April until the end of September. During the heating season, the indoor temperature may be a maximum of 20 degrees until the end of the year.

Exceptions include kindergartens, schools, nursing homes and clinics.

Portable air conditioners, radiators and other heating devices are also prohibited.

Hanover the mayor Belit Onayn according to the aim is to reduce the city’s energy consumption by 15 percent. The measures are due to an “acute gas shortage”.

“It’s about every kilowatt saved and protecting critical infrastructure,” says Onay Bild magazine by.

The higher price of gas is now passed on to German consumers. The German economy minister said on Thursday that the price of gas will be felt in the wallets of Germans harder than previously estimated.

According to some estimates, the average gas bill for households may be several hundred euros higher in November.