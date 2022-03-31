Germany The case of a rock singer who rocked Germany turned his head: he was not even anti-Semitic

In October, Ofarim claimed he could not get to a hotel in Leipzig because of his Star of David pendant. He is now facing charges of misrepresentation and defamation.

German an uprising Jewish rock singer last October Gil Ofarimin the incident struck new waves on Thursday, but now the incident turned its head, he says Leipziger Volkszeitung -magazine.

Ofarim, 39, claimed in October that he was not cared for at the Westin Hotel in Leipzig because he had a Star of David necklace. Ofarim at the time released a touching video in which he told of the incident.

Case outraged widely, all the way abroad. Also HS said case.

However, the criminal investigation has revealed no evidence of anti-Semitic treatment of Ofarim’s allegations. The Saxon authorities have thoroughly investigated the events, for example by analyzing the footage of the hotel’s numerous security cameras.

Thursday the prosecutor said the investigation into the hotel employee had been closed. Instead, Ofarim is facing charges of misrepresentation and defamation.