Union and SPD negotiate in their exploratory talks on how security and infrastructure can be financed in the future. Now the Bundesbank recommends that the debt brake “further develop”.

The Bundesbank proposes a reform of the debt brake in order to enable the federal and state governments to give greater debt in view of the numerous challenges. This emerges from an internal design paper that the Süddeutsche Zeitung is available and about which the board wanted to advise in Frankfurt this Tuesday.