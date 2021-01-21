The Hispanics face Germany (20:30, Teledeporte) the first of the matches of the second phase. The second will be on Saturday against Uruguay (15:30, Teledeporte) and Monday against Hungary (18:00, Teledeporte). Everything indicates that against the Magyars it will be the match in which both squads play as first or second in the group, although that is to advance events a lot.

To get to Monday’s game alive, it is absolutely essential to defeat Germany today. He tie failure against Brazil now takes its toll and the margin of error has been reduced to close to zero if logic prevails. Germany, who was defeated in the last play by Hungary, is a team in renewal, yes, but the renewals of the great ones are the splendor of the less great.

The problem with the Germans is that they are less filmed than the rest. Cape Verde’s withdrawal due to lack of players has meant that they have only played two games: against weak Uruguay and against mighty Hungary. And that distorts your data. He credits 78% effectiveness in pitches and about 60% in the effectiveness of his outside pitchers. High numbers, but unreal for those circumstances: really the only rival of his height has been the Magyar team.

With all his players playing in teams of the mighty Bundesliga, Germany bases its game on seeking positions of launching for its sides, especially to Khum on the left either in long or straight paths, and in the game of pivots Preuss and Firnhaber, fundamental when opening gaps with its more than 1.95 in both cases. At the extremes the quality drops somewhat, but as Shiller has the day, as he had against Hungary, it can be a nightmare for the goalkeeper and the Spanish exteriors.