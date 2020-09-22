They walked out on Tuesday morning in front of the doors of several hospitals, those of kindergartens, fire stations or sheds that house the garbage collection squads. Civil servants in several dozen German cities are mobilized to demand a 4.8% wage increase and a minimum of 150 euros. These warning strikes mark the launch of tariff negotiations for some 2.3 million employees. They are the answer to the blockages of the local or federal authorities which refuse to any consequent increase in salary.

“Applause is not enough, we want decent remuneration! »Launched Volker Hoppmann, director of VerDi, Tuesday morning, in front of a clinic in the town of Gütersloh, in North Rhine-Westphalia. As in almost all of Europe, health workers have been and remain at the forefront of the fight against the virus. Covered with praise, recognition and qualified as everyday heroes, they remained rewarded with remuneration barely above the local minimum wage for nursing assistants and often less than 2,000 euros net per month for a nurse at the start of their career.

Other supporters of the public service called to the forefront of the fight against the virus, such as garbage collectors or firefighters, are housed in the same boat, without the slightest recognition of the risks taken to ensure the continuity of services. The employees of kindergartens and other daycare centers (Kindertagesstätte) were very mobilized in the walkouts on Tuesday morning. The essential role of this sector, which is one of those with the lowest level of remuneration at the national level, has also emerged in the health crisis. In a country which suffers from a notorious underinvestment in early childhood and does not have a real network of nurseries, the mobilization of these personnel has made it possible to quickly bring young parents back to companies.

A return to the most austere logics

But the local or federal authorities do not budge, and try to discredit the movement. To give in to the demands would be to take “the wrong path”, underlines Gerd Landsberg, one of the representatives of cities and municipalities in the price negotiations. To deal with the pandemic, he argues, the federation and the local authorities have made a “huge financial effort”. They will therefore have to adapt by practicing “additional savings”. Hear a return to the most austerity logics. The movement is supported by a strong majority of public opinion. According to a survey by the Forsa Institute on behalf of RTL, some 63% of those questioned expressed their agreement with the demands of public service employees. Majority support also recorded among those, such as parents of young children, who, in fact, suffer the greatest inconvenience from these work stoppages. Given the stubbornness of management in refusing any compromise on wage increases, the standoff will continue. New warning strikes are announced across German territory in the coming days.