Germany | “The American island in Europe” – the US base Ramstein, located on German soil, is a sought-after place of service

Ordinary Germans have no business with the air base. For American soldiers, Ramstein is a desired place of service.

Ramstein

Ramstein at the gate of the air base in southwestern Germany, there is a line of cars of a couple of hundred meters, as always on weekday mornings. The queuers are regular US military personnel on their way to their workplace. The air base is the largest concentration of American soldiers outside the United States.

Ramstein was built by the United States after World War II. Even though it’s been 78 years since the end of the war, Ramstein’s importance has not faded, quite the opposite.

Ramstein served the US Army as a logistical center in, among other things, the first and second Persian Gulf wars, the war in Afghanistan, and US military operations in Africa and the Middle East.

“It would be difficult to lead, for example, military operations in Africa from Washington or Florida. Ramstein is important to us only from a geographical point of view,” says the air force major Joost Verduyn.

in Ramstein NATO’s central air force headquarters, Allied Air Command, is also located. Spokesman Manfred Reudenbach says that NATO and the Finnish Air Force have cooperated for twenty years. Finnish liaison officers are regular guests at Ramstein.

Before the terrorist attacks of September 2001, Ramstein was open to the public. Now you can enter only by invitation.

Legally, Ramstein belongs to the United States, although it is located on German soil. The base enjoys a special status similar to embassies around the world.

Germany and the United States have a bilateral agreement on Ramstein, according to which the United States has the right to use the area as its air base for the time being. Both countries have the right to terminate the agreement with two years’ notice.

As a difference for embassies, Ramstein is not just a plot of land within the city, but itself the size of a medium-sized city. The area has housing for thousands of American soldiers and their families. In Ramstein, you can find several schools, daycare centers, hospitals, leisure facilities and other services.

There are not enough apartments inside the gates for all 54,000 Americans. Regular staff members who live alone have their own high-rise apartments, high-ranking officers have their own houses. A large number of families live in neighboring towns, such as Kaiserslautern with a population of one hundred thousand.

The airport, aircraft maintenance centers and administrative buildings take up the most space on the base. Ramstein also has its own passenger terminal for departing and arriving soldiers and their family members.

“This is like an American island in Europe,” says the air force spokesperson Nicholas Alder.

Professional soldiers the service period in Ramstein lasts three years. After that, they return home or transfer to another US base, for example South Korea or Qatar.

Inside the gates, the Americanness can be seen in everything, down to the names of the streets: there is a school on New York Avenue, a baseball field on California Avenue. You can also fill up your gas tank at the gas station on Lincoln Boulevard at the American price level, half cheaper than outside the gates.

Alder says that he does not like the narrowness of European residential areas and roads. Some of the staff have brought their big SUVs with them to Ramstein. The air base’s shopping center is also spacious in the American way, the same size as Jumbo in Vantaa.

Neighboring cities the residents are used to the presence of Americans. There are a lot of soldiers moving around in the center of Kaiserslautern – K-town in the mouth of the Americans. English is heard everywhere. Soldiers benefit the local economy by spending their money on purchases and services.

Most Germans see the United States as an ally, not a foreign occupier. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, many realized that the military base is not a relic of the past, but may be needed to defend the motherland.

For American soldiers, Ramstein is a desired place of service. It is clean and safe in Europe, and children have a good time too. Europeans are also perceived to share the same values ​​of democracy and freedom as Americans.

In order for an American soldier to get to Ramstein, he must first serve in a more difficult target country, for example Djibouti in East Africa. It is possible to retire from aviation after 20 years of service.

In 2021, the Ramstein air base played a central role in the Afghan evacuation operation.

Everyone Germans do not like the closed city in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The Stop Ramstein demonstration takes place outside the gates once a year.

“We have investigated the backgrounds of those coming to the demonstration and found that the local residents do not participate in them, says Roberto Saldanha da Costawho, as a German citizen, represents the host nation inside the gates.

“The protesters are peace activists from all over Germany, mostly from the green left, and [äärioikeistolaisen] Supporters of the Alternative für Deutschland party,” he continues.

However, the most complaints to the base come from aircraft noise. The number of planes taking off and landing at Ramstein frustrates the residents of neighboring villages.

Another subject of complaint is environmental problems. The base has been accused of polluting local waterways and air pollution.

The base is one of the largest employers in the region. The influx of military personnel and their families increases traffic and causes congestion.

The air base strives to respond to concerns with information and transparency. Americans have their own information point in Kaiserslautern.

In the past, nuclear weapons were also a cause for concern, but they have reportedly not been in Ramstein since 2007. The locations of US nuclear weapons in Germany are state secrets. However, a few years ago the information that nuclear weapons are stored at the Büchel military base in the western part of Germany near the city of Cochem was leaked to the public from a NATO memo.