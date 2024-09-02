Germany, Scholz increasingly in difficulty. The day of reckoning at the end of September

For Olaf Scholz another blow has arrived after the flop at European. His Spd he just got the 6% in the German regional elections in Thuringia And SaxonyThe far right reaches the record result of 30% of preferences, the Afd (neo-Nazi) advances and now the chancellor is really in danger of falling. It is an earthquake that changes History. For the first time since the end of the war, a far-right party wins a regional election in Germany. 90 Years After Hitler’s Takeover. And in a state, Thuringia, sadly known for the first Nazi support for a local government, already in 1924. “Now nothing is unthinkable, regarding Olaf Scholz”. A qualified source of the SPD speaks only with the microphones off and does not deny – reports La Repubblica – that in the party the mood is “in the cellar”. The Social Democrats have suffered a colossal defeatwere torn apart by Bjoern’s far right Hoeckeand what’s more in a region that saw them born.

The SPD – continues La Repubblica – was founded in Eisenachin Thuringia, over a century and a half ago. And in recent weeks the polls had become so bad, even in Saxony, that in recent days The SPD even feared falling below the 5 percent threshold.in short, outside the regional parliaments. This was not the case, in Thuringia they are just above, at 6.7%, in Saxony at 7.6%. But let yesterday’s vote be a clear eviction noticethe second after the European elections, is undeniable. The point, now for many social democrats who tremble for the reconfirmation of the Bundestag – they vote next year – is their chancellor. The truce will hold until September 22, the SPD source claims, that is, when they vote in an old “red” stronghold, the Brandenburg. In all the polls, and for many months, the AfD is at 24%, first ahead of the SPD which is trailing five points behind. And the outgoing governor, Dietmar Woikehas already signalled in every way that he does not want to be seen with the chancellor.