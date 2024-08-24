Candles on the pavement, bunches of flowers and next to them a writing on a piece of cardboard: “Why?” A question that many people in Solingen and throughout Germany have asked themselves. Why a terrorist attack now? Why during the Festival of Diversity? Why one week before the elections in Thuringia and Saxony, where the far-right AfD party already has its biggest result ever in its pocket?

We tried to answer these questions throughout the day, while they continued Investigators’ investigations to block the escape of the Solingen attackerauthor of the Friday Night Market Square Massacrewhen A man stabbed 11 people, killing three instantly, during the first day of the celebrations for the 650th centenary of the foundation of the city.

Firefighters’ tents set up at the scene of the Solingen attack

After a day of hypotheses, in the evening the cold shower: the Islamist origin of the attack is more than probable. First came the ISIS claims responsibility for the attack through the press agency Love on Telegram: «The perpetrator of the attack on a Christian gathering in Solingen, Germany was an Islamic State soldier». Then, after a handful of seconds, the German police statement was added, reporting on a search by special forces at the refugee reception center in Solingen with the support of special forces. A Syrianreports Picture, he was arrestedalthough the reasons are not yet known.





The first signs of the terrorist matrix had arrived in the afternoon. “We have not yet been able to identify a motive, but based on the overall circumstances, we believe that the suspicion of a terrorist-related crime cannot be ruled out,” said Attorney General Markus Caspers. The “circumstances” he was referring to are two: the victims were not known people, nor did they know each otherbut it was rather a question of simple participants in the town festival with the misfortune of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Two men aged 67 and 56 and a woman aged 56. The other element was the fact that the attacker aimed specifically at the throats of his victims. The police confirmed this from video footage from surveillance cameras scattered around the market square. The toll is three dead and eight injured, four of whom are in danger of life, but it could change from hour to hour. The attacker managed to escape by taking advantage of the chaos and panic of the first moments after the attack.

Germany, stabs passersby at Solingen town festival: dead and injured



And now the manhunt has extended not only to North Rhine-Westphalia but also to other states and the Netherlands. According to reports World on Sunday A witness reportedly said the attacker shouted “Hallau Akbar”. A detail that all day the German newspapers, except those of the Axel-Springer group, have avoided reporting. There are those who fan the flames of fear and those who try to contain it. Investigators also arrested a fifteen-year-old in the reception centerreports The Mirror. According to the testimony of two women, the boy was reportedly seen talking to the alleged attacker shortly before the stabbingThe teenager is in custody but he is not under investigation – explained the prosecutor – because there is no evidence that the person he was seen talking to is in fact the alleged attacker. The murder weapon has not yet been identifiedbut one of the seized weapons was found 150 meters from the reception center.



Solingen, the first images after the attack: the bodies on the ground and the police searches



Yesterday, the SPD minister took the floor again, focusing on the key issue of the attack in Solingen (yet another opportunity missed by the Chancellor). “We must not allow a horrible event like this to divide our society,” said Faeser.

This is the problem in Germany, a society divided in two where the main themes of the AfD – The racism creeping, Islamophobia, intolerance – are gaining support in ever wider segments of society. And it is no coincidence that the most radical of AfD extremists, the one who will stand in elections in Thuringia next week, Bjoern Hoecke, commented on the attack almost enthusiastically. “Germans, Thuringians! Do you really want to get used to these circumstances? Free yourselves, put an end to the madness of forced multiculturalism! Protect your children,” he wrote on X in language that echoes someone more famous than himself.