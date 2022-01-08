Germany Teacher dreaming of cannibalism sentenced to life imprisonment in Germany

This is already the fourth case of cannibalism in Germany in the 21st century.

German A 42-year-old math teacher was sentenced to life in prison in Berlin on Friday for carnage, according to AFP news agency.

The convicted and victim, a 43-year-old electrician, met at an online dating service. The convict attracted the victim to his home and intoxicated him before the bloodshed.

Served as a judge in the case Matthias Schertz said the convict had committed his crime “to realize his cannibalistic fantasies”. Schertz described the act as inhuman.

Police arrested the convict in November after bodies of the body were found in parks in the Pankow district of Berlin, which police could identify as a previously reported missing victim.

The victim’s telephone records led police to track down the convict. A home search of the convict’s home found a bone saw, a meat knife, and blood splashes and remnants of the body.

The defense had sought to plead that the victim had died of natural causes and that the convict had destroyed the body so that his sexual orientation would not survive. The court found the report “unbelievable from start to finish”.

According to the BBC the convict had previously spent time online on cannibalism discussion forums.

In Germany there have been several cases in this millennium where the murderer has at least been suspected of cannibalism.

In 2001, a man publicly called the “Rotenburg Cannibal” killed and ate his victim, who had volunteered online. In a case that was widely publicized, the man first received a prison sentence of only eight and a half years, which was later commuted to life imprisonment.

On the other hand, those convicted of the massacres in 2005 and 2013 had cannibalistic fantasies and tendencies, but no evidence of their realization was found.