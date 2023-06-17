And the German Ministry of Economy said, on Friday, that the country is in intensive “positive discussions” with the company, without specifying the amount of government funding that Germany may provide to the American company with the aim of establishing the project.

A spokesman for the ministry said earlier that the German government is seeking to strengthen its position as a producer of microelectronics.

The company “Intel” has announced its intention to invest up to 4.6 billion dollars to build a new facility in Poland will provide about two thousand jobs.

The company said in a statement, Friday, that the new facility, which will be located in Wroclaw, “will help meet the strong demand for assembly and testing that Intel expects by 2027.”

She added that the investment aims to help the EU build a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.

The EU aims to produce 20 percent of the world’s semiconductors by 2030 and has invested in chip facilities in Germany and Ireland to boost its output.