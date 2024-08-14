Businessman Dotcom: Russia Will Take Over Weapons Transferred to Ukraine

Russia will take possession of all weapons transferred to Ukraine, believes German-Finnish entrepreneur, founder of file-sharing services Megaupload and Mega Kim Dotcom. He told about the fate of the weapons sent to Kyiv on his page in the social network X.

“In the near future, Russia will take possession of everything that the US and NATO military sent to Ukraine,” the businessman wrote.

Earlier, Dotcom said that Russia is winning not only in the conflict in Ukraine, but also in the confrontation with the entire North Atlantic Alliance. In addition, according to the businessman, “humanity is facing an abyss,” as the possibility of a third world war “is beginning to become a reality.”

Before this, the businessman spoke about the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region, calling the attack an act of terrorism. In his opinion, Kyiv decided to take such a step due to the lack of a chance of winning the conflict.