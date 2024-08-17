Saxony PM Haseloff: East Germany suffers from anti-Russian sanctions

East Germany and its residents are suffering disproportionately from the economic sanctions against Russia and their consequences for the local economy, Rainer Haseloff, Prime Minister of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, said in an interview with the Funke media group, reports TASS.

According to him, many residents of the lands of the former German Democratic Republic (GDR) want the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, preferably diplomatically. The politician also noted that East Germans are more skeptical about military aid to Kyiv due to “old fears.”

“It is the East that suffers disproportionately from the economic consequences of war and sanctions. Let’s just think about the cost of electricity and the state of the chemical industry, which is particularly developed here,” Haseloff said.

Earlier, German oppositionist Ralf Niemeyer accused the FRG authorities of violating the 1990 Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany, known as the “Two Plus Four” agreement, due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The agreement concluded between the GDR, FRG, France, the USSR, Great Britain and the USA in Moscow established the foreign policy conditions for the unification of Germany and the return of its sovereignty.