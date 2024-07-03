Spiegel: European agriculture has become dependent on Russian fertilizers

Europe has begun to experience serious problems with the production of fertilizers, which is why Western farmers are now forced to buy them en masse from Moscow, writes Der Spiegel.

A representative of SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz, Germany’s largest fertilizer producer, said that warehouses are currently “stuffed” with fertilizers from the Russian Federation, which are significantly cheaper than their European counterparts.

Industry representatives told reporters that European agriculture could soon become completely dependent on Russia, which would pose a threat to the region’s food security.

Earlier, the executive director of one of the world’s largest suppliers of mineral fertilizers, the Norwegian chemical company Yara International, Svein Tore Holsether, said that Europe is threatened by dependence on imports of Russian fertilizers. As the expert noted, nitrogen fertilizers needed for plant growth are produced using natural gas.