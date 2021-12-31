This Friday the Grohnden, Brockdorf and Grundemmingen nuclear power plants will be closed, and the other three will be disconnected in 2022, as part of Berlin’s commitment to abandon the use of atomic energy and embrace renewable energy. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he will use his chairmanship of the Group of 7 to drive green growth, and “a climate-neutral business model.”

The closure should not be reflected in the supply of the country of more than 80 million inhabitants, and owner of one of the most industrialized economies in the world, since the Grohnden, Brockdorf and Grundemmingen plants produced in 2021 only 6% of the energy that consume Germany.

In fact, according to the Association of Energy Companies, the country produces more energy than it requires, and although the disconnection of the reactors may cause some regions to start importing supply, exports will always exceed imports.

“The abandonment of atomic energy is irreversible,” said the Minister of the Environment, Steffi Lemke.

A decision that is made without delay

Germany had begun in 2002, during the government of Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, its distancing from atomic energy and the use of fossil fuels, but that process accelerated in 2011, when the accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan led to the successor from Schroeder, Angela Merkel, to change the position of her party, the Christian Democratic Union, on the issue.

It was Merkel who set the 2022 deadline for the definitive closure of the six plants, reversing her initial position of extending their useful life beyond what Schroeder had envisaged. Emsland, Isar and Neckarwestheim are the plants that will end their operation in 2022.

Photo of the Grundemmingen nuclear power plant on its last day of operation. 400 of the 600 employees of the plant will continue to be linked to it in some way after the closure until 2030, December 31, 2021 © AP / DPA-Stefan Puchner

The closure of the atomic generators will cause the cut of some jobs, but not all will be losses. Nuclear power companies will receive $ 3 trillion for the early closure and, at least at the Grundemmingen plant, two-thirds of the 600 workers will retain their jobs after the closure, at least until 2030.

What is yet to be defined is the safe mode of disposal of the tens of thousands of tons of nuclear waste that will remain after the shutdown, some of which may pose a radioactive risk for 35,000 generations, according to experts.

Still far from renewable energy targets

Germany is still far from meeting its targets for renewable energy sources, which should account for 80% of supply by 2030, according to the goal set by new Chancellor Olaf Scholtz.

At the moment, the renewable energy matrix in the country is between 40 and 50%, and some experts fear that the closure of nuclear power plants will mark a return to the use of fuels with a greater impact on the environment.

That would reverse a process that has made Germany a world pioneer: since 2010, the country has reduced its CO2 emissions by 40%. However, Chancellor Scholtz renewed his commitment to the environment, according to his end-of-year message.

Chancellor Olaf Scholtz poses for photographers during his end-of-year message, which he used to renew Germany’s environmental commitment, December 30, 2021 © AP / Kay Nietfeld

Scholtz assured that Germany will use his turn in the presidency of the Group of 7 (which brings together the most developed economies in the world) to promote green growth and a neutral business model for the environment.

The chancellor announced that during the year that his mandate lasts, in the G-7 he has the goal of creating a “climate club”, which brings together the countries of the European Union, the United States, Canada and Japan in the commitment to adopt common rules and standards to reduce carbon emissions.

