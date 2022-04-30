In two cases, the Italian courts ordered the seizure in Rome of the property of the German state. The complaint to the UN court was presented in view of a sentence, scheduled for May 25, in which the aim is to force the sale of the buildings, some of which house German cultural, archaeological, historical and educational institutions.

Brussels – Germany takes Italy to court, “fed up” with too many lawsuits brought by the victims of Nazi crimes, or their heirs, to obtain compensation.

Put like this it seems an arrogance. In reality the question has been dragging on for years and is being fought in the forefront of law, since at the basis of the dispute there is a different interpretation of the various courts, in Italy, in Germany and also in The Hague, where the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) is located. Which is where Berlin has filed its exhibit.

Let’s start with a premise. Germany claims it has already compensated for the injustices of World War II in extensive peace and compensation treaties with the countries concerned, paying billions of euros after the defeat of the Nazi regime in 1945. In 1953 Italy implemented art. 94 of the UN Statute, at the point where it denies the possibility of bringing damages against a state. But in 2008 the Supreme Court established that Germany must pay around 1 million euros to the families of nine victims of the massacre of Civitella, in Tuscany, in 1944. From that moment on, similar proceedings began to flock. Berlin disputes the validity of the sentences and The Hague, in 2012, agrees with him.

In the new appeal, filed late yesterday, Germany recalls that, on February 3, 2012, the ICJ pronounced the sentence that denied the competence of the Italian judge for compensation cases in the name of the immunity of States from jurisdiction. civil. According to Berlin, “despite the sentence, the Italian courts have accepted a significant number of new requests against Germany since 2012, in violation of immunity”.

There is a reason though. In fact, in 2014 the Constitutional Court established that the principle of the immunity of states from the civil jurisdiction of other states does not apply to war crimes and crimes against humanity: the fundamental rights of the person would prevail “even over the international norms implemented by our legal system”. Germany now claims that that ruling, “adopted in conscious violation of international law and of Italy’s duty to comply with a ruling by the main United Nations judicial body, had far-reaching consequences” and adds that since then “at least 25 new lawsuits have been filed before the Italian courts “and that” in at least 15 proceedings compensation has been ordered “.

And here we come to the practical aspect. To meet the requests, in two cases the Italian courts ordered the seizure in Rome of the property of the German state. The complaint to the UN court was therefore presented in view of a sentence, scheduled for May 25, in which the aim is to force the sale of the buildings, some of which house cultural, archaeological, historical and educational German. Not only. Berlin asks for a guarantee that the German properties indicated in the appeal “will not be subjected to a public auction pending a ruling by the Court on the merits” and that “no further restraint measures will be taken by the Italian courts with respect to its assets “. (HANDLE). BGN