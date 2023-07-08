Ryyan Alshebl, a 29-year-old Syrian refugee made history by being officially sworn in as mayor of Ostelsheim in a solemn ceremony at the town hall. The Dpa reports it recalling that Alshebl fled from Syria eight years ago. Last April he was elected with an absolute majority of 55.41 percent.

The ‘Young Mayors Network’ said it was unaware of any other refugees who arrived in Germany in 2015 who are now mayors of a German municipality. According to the Municipal Association of Baden-Württemberg, there has been no other candidate with Syrian roots for the mayoral position in the southwestern German state.