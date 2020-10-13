The German national team wants to win the second victory in the Nations League against the Swiss Confederation in Cologne that evening. It is a special game for two players: Toni Kroos joins the 100 international team as the twelfth player, Joshua Kimmich is making his 50th full international match. This is how the teams start the race:
Germany
Löw changes his system and acts against Switzerland with a back four (Klostermann, Ginter, Rüdiger, Gosens). In 4-2-3-1 there is still room for one player more offensively.
