Germany, Sweden and Poland expelled Russian diplomats on Monday, a move in response to a similar move Moscow took against officials from those countries. accused of demonstrating in favor of the opposition Alexei Navalny.

The foreign ministries of the three European countries announced, almost simultaneously, their decision to each expel a Russian diplomat, declaring him “persona non grata”.

The reaction from Moscow came immediately. “That decision is unfounded and hostile”declared the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajarova, denouncing once again Western “interference” in the internal affairs of Russia.

The exterior of the Russian embassy in Sweden. Photo: AFP

Background

In announcing and justifying on Friday its decision to expel diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland, Russia accused them of having participated in pro-Navalny protests on January 23 in Moscow and St. Petersburg, which it considered actions “unacceptable and incompatible with its status”.

They were caught “in flagrante delicto”, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

The expulsions of the Europeans were considered “unacceptable” by the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ann Linde, for whom the expelled Swedish diplomat “was only fulfilling his duties”.

Sweden had confirmed on Friday that one of its diplomats had “observed” a demonstration in St. Petersburg as part of his duties, but rejected any active participation.

The expelled German diplomat was only trying to “find out by legal means about the evolution of the situation on the ground,” stressed the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

People walk in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin. Photo: EFE

The Polish Foreign Ministry also considered Moscow’s decision “unjustified”.

Russia announced the expulsions just hours after a meeting in Moscow between the head of European Union (EU) diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. A slight for the European official.

“It is true that our relations are severely strained,” Borrell said in front of Lavrov, reiterating his call for the release of the opponent and for the “beginning of an impartial investigation into his poisoning” last August.

The EU could decide on new sanctions against Moscow, even if they are difficult to apply. The EU foreign ministers will meet on February 22 to discuss Borrell’s mission in Moscow and decide the next steps with Russia.

For German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the “unjustified” expulsion of Europeans is another “aspect” that shows that Russia is very far from the rule of law. “ However, it confirmed the validity of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project linking Russia and Germany.

US President Joe Biden harshly criticized Russia, in particular for its treatment of the Navalni case, statements described as “very aggressive” by the Kremlin.

A sworn enemy of the Russian government, Navalni, 44, was sentenced on February 2 to serve a sentence of two years and eight months in prison for failing to respect a judicial control dating from 2014. The opponent accuses, for his part, to the authorities to seek to silence him.

He was arrested on January 17 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he recovered from a poisoning that he attributes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His arrest has generated a demonstration throughout the country. NGOs, Russian media and Western countries have denounced a brutal repression that has left about 10,000 detainees.

Navalny appeared in court again on Friday accused of spreading “false” and “insulting information“on a World War II veteran who defended a 2020 referendum to give Putin more powers in a video.

The opponent, who could be sentenced to pay a fine or a prison sentence, denounces a political persecution.

The anti-corruption activist has also opened another investigation against him for “massive fraud”, a crime liable to 10 years in prison.

Source: AFP