Germany, Sweden and Poland decided to expel Russian diplomats in response to a similar move by Moscow. The relevant statements are posted in Twitter-accounts of foreign policy departments.

In a message distributed by the German Foreign Ministry, it is said that Moscow’s decision to expel the German diplomat because of his presence at an unsanctioned rally is “in no way justified.” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde also called the decision to expel the Swedish diplomat unacceptable, since he was “only fulfilling his duties.”

Earlier in February, Russia announced the expulsion of foreign diplomats. The protest is connected with the participation of representatives of European departments in unauthorized actions on January 23. The diplomats were declared persona non grata, and they will have to leave the country in the near future.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Alexei Navalny (founder of FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) a suspended sentence for a real one, having sentenced him to 3.5 years in a general regime colony. He will spend two years and eight months in prison – he was credited with the year of house arrest under which he was during the preliminary investigation in the Yves Rocher case. The court session on his case was attended by employees of foreign diplomatic missions.