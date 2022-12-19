Germany has suspended the purchase of the modern and innovative nationally manufactured battle tanks of the ‘Puma’ type due to its serious technical problems. One day after a senior official denounced that all the 18 ‘Puma’ tanks of the German unit that on January 1 must join NATO’s immediate intervention force have been damaged, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht , announced that there will be no more purchases of this model. “Until the vehicle proves to be stable, there will be no more orders,” said the Social Democratic politician, who stressed that “our troops must be able to trust that their weapons systems are robust and safe in combat.”

“The latest breakdowns of the ‘Puma’ battle tank represent a serious setback,” said the Defense Minister, who reported having ordered “until the end of next week an analysis of the problem by the competent departments of the ministry and the Federal Army , the logistics department of maintenance and the industry». The latest generation tank apparently presents problems in the operation of the turret and its complicated electronic system. Meanwhile, the ministry made sure that NATO “can be sure of fulfilling our commitments” with the immediate intervention force VJTF, whose leadership Germany assumes at the beginning of 2023.

The ‘Puma’ battle tanks that were to join this international troop will be replaced by ‘Marder’ type tanks, an earlier model, but proven and reliable. The general in charge of the 10th tank division of the Bundeswehr, the federal Army, had denounced that the 18 modern ‘Puma’ battle tanks of his elite company are all damaged after several days of maneuvers. They broke down one by one until there was not a single operational one left, informed Major General Rupert von Butler in a letter of several pages to his superiors in the federal Ministry of Defense to which ‘Der Spiegel’ had access and which has caused a great deal of commotion in Berlin by confirming the poor condition of the German military equipment.

Turret defects



The affected unit is the 37th tank brigade, which in 2023 must join NATO’s new rapid reaction force, the ‘Very High Readiness Joint Task Force’ (VJTF). The general stresses that these are total failures and writes in his message that the last two operational ‘Pumas’ “failed during firing maneuvers after an hour and a half and with defects in the turrets.” The senior officer’s report highlights that it is the state-of-the-art tank electronics that cause the greatest problems and stresses that in one of the damaged tanks there was a cable fire in the driver’s cabin. He adds that the troops are used to breakdowns in the new ‘Pumas’, but that “these had not occurred so frequently up to now.”

The modern and innovative battle tank ‘Puma’ was declared fit for combat last year. Developed and manufactured by the German arms industries Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, it has given nothing but trouble since joining the armed forces. “You can imagine how the troops value the reliability of the ‘Puma'”, the general himself affected by the breakdowns points out in his message, who affirms that “the operational disposition of the vehicle is, despite the meticulous preparations, a lottery” and “nothing it has to do with the usual reliability of German all-terrain vehicles.” Rupert von Butler questions even the agreed acquisition of new units of the ‘Puma’ tank, because “the results are far behind expectations” and advises provisionally resorting to the “veteran and reliable” tank ‘Marder’, which is being withdrawn from service.