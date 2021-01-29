The German government decided to drastically limit passenger traffic and suspend all communications with various countries on three continents to prevent the spread of the most virulent mutations of the coronavirus in Germany. As of this Saturday, practically all air connections from this country with Brazil, Ireland, Portugal, the United Kingdom and South Africa have been suspended, after the signature by the Council of Ministers of the ‘Decree for the protection against infectious dangers originated by trips related to the new mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 ‘coronavirus. From Sunday the ban has been extended to the small South African states of Lesotho and Estwani and will be in force until February 17. The decree is mandatory for airlines, rail companies, ferries and bus passenger transport companies.

Only German citizens and foreigners with a residence permit are excluded from the prohibition to enter Germany from any of these countries. The entry of cargo vehicles, flights in medicalized aircraft and trips for urgent humanitarian reasons, as well as the return of aircraft, ships and crews will also be authorized. Angela Merkel’s executive decided to take this drastic step in light of the danger posed by the new, more aggressive and contagious mutations of the coronavirus. “The dynamics of the spread of these variants is especially worrying in these countries,” says the decree that establishes the prohibitions and the countries affected.

“According to calculations by the British Government, the variant (detected in that country) is up to 70% more contagious and has a reproduction rate 0.4 points higher than the variant of SARS-CoV-2 known so far. The measure approved by the German government establishes that its compliance must be monitored and controlled by the Federal Police. Berlin decided to take this step alone and independently of the 27 partners of the European Union. The Merkel Executive stressed that it had been impossible to agree on a common action within the EU to face the danger of new mutations of the coronavirus. The decree was already drawn up this Thursday by the secretaries of state of the German ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Health and Justice.

This Friday it was reviewed before its final approval due to the objections presented by the German Foreign Ministry, which managed to extend the exception of the prohibition to passengers in transit at German international airports, also due to pressure from the Lufthansa airline, one of the few large airlines that still operate intercontinental flights, although in very small numbers. The German airline still maintains 55 weekly connections with destinations in the countries affected by the ban.

The German government had made it increasingly difficult to enter the country from abroad. Some 160 of the 200 countries in the world appear in one of the three risk categories for the coronavirus epidemic established by the German authorities. The highest made up of the five countries considered high risk due to mutations. For the lowest, the obligation to keep a ten-day quarantine and carry out a PCR test at the latest 48 hours after entering Germany. For those in the second group, considered high risk and in which Spain is found, among other countries, it is mandatory to travel to Germany with a negative PCR test made at origin and which is controlled upon entry, under penalty of being returned to the country of origin of not being able to present it. The ten-day quarantine is mandatory, as well as a second PCR test five days after arriving in this country.