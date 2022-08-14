rbb24: German authorities suspected Poland of environmental disaster on the Oder River

The German authorities suspected that Poland was to blame for a major environmental disaster after mercury was discovered in the border river Oder. This is reported by the TV channel rbb24.

The Minister of the Environment of Brandenburg called salts dissolved in water the cause of the ecological catastrophe, which led to the mass death of fish, birds and animals. At the same time, no one can still establish how they got these substances. Now German volunteers are taking tons of dead fish out of the river. Polish fishermen have also complained that tons of fish are also dying on their side of the river, probably due to a poisonous solvent that got into the water.

As writes Wydarzenia, the authorities of the Lubuskie Voivodeship of Poland demand the introduction of a natural disaster regime due to the mass sea of ​​river inhabitants. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced a one million zloty (about $220,000) reward for helping to find those responsible for poisoning the river. Pollution began to spread to the tributaries of the Oder, now the water with toxic substances goes down to the Baltic Sea.

Earlier it was reported that in Europe, due to drought, so-called hungry stones appeared on the surface of dried-up rivers, portending imminent troubles. River stones and rocks are called hungry, on which dates and water level marks were left. Such messages serve as a warning of difficult times coming as a result of the shallowing of rivers.