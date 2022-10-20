Even though the peak of the pandemic is over, a quarter of customers are still regularly ordering groceries online. Others have changed their behavior.

According to a survey, almost half of the customers of food delivery services such as Gorillas, Flink and Co. have only been using the offers since the Corona crisis. Around 40 percent of the users surveyed had supermarket products delivered to their homes by courier even before the pandemic. This was determined by the market research institute GfK on behalf of the payment service provider Mastercard in a representative survey.

Every fourth user – regardless of how long he has been there – still regularly orders groceries online. Slightly more than one in five people do this less often than at the peak of the pandemic. Around 12 percent have deleted the apps and only shop offline.

From the customer’s point of view, the survey results show that delivery service offers for groceries are accepted in the long term and that “quick commerce” providers hit the nerve with their delivery within minutes. Almost a third of all respondents stated that they had not used restaurant or food delivery services and that this was not an option for them either. Another 8 percent would at least like to try it out. Between August 11 and 15, 2022, 1009 people aged between 18 and 74 were surveyed.