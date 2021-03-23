With the aim of making it possible to spend a summer vacation despite the continuation of the Corona pandemic, Germany clearly affirmed its support for the European Union’s plans to issue a “green digital certificate” to people who were vaccinated against Corona and those recovering from infection, and who underwent negative tests, by the first of next June.

“We want to contribute strongly to ensuring compliance with this timetable … We cannot afford empty promises here,” said the German Minister of State for European Union Affairs, Michael Roth, today, Tuesday, before consultations with his counterparts in the European Union.

The European Commission suggested issuing such a certificate a few days ago, with the aim of providing a common technical solution for the 27 European Union countries, so that it would be easy to verify everywhere that individuals received vaccinations against corona, as well as the recovery of the infected and the negative of recent tests.

Root said: The timetable is very ambitious, explaining that the success of the European Union in completing it is in the common interest.

The ministers concerned with European affairs in the Union are preparing for the EU summit scheduled for next Thursday and Friday, which will revolve again around the fight against Corona.