Habek: the German Cabinet supported the inclusion of the Russian nuclear sector in the 11th package of EU sanctions

The German government supports the inclusion of the Russian nuclear sector in the new 11th European Union (EU) sanctions package. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Economy of Germany Robert Habek, reports TASS.

“Nuclear technology is a very sensitive area, and here Russia can no longer be considered a reliable partner,” he said in an interview with dpa.

According to the minister, Moscow uses its dependence on its energy resources to exert pressure, so the German Cabinet told the European Commission (EC) about the need to include Russia’s civilian nuclear sector in the next package of restrictions.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Financial Stability Mairead McGuinness announced the readiness of the European Union to introduce the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions. According to her, the EU must be sure that Russia will not be able to find ways to circumvent the restrictions.

On March 24, the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, revealed details about the new restrictions against Russia. “And the 11th package of sanctions will also and mainly include measures against bypassing [действующих решений]”, she noted.