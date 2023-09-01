Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

The federal government has delivered another package of military support to Ukraine. This includes main battle tanks, drones and a radar system.

Berlin/Kiev – Germany’s support for Ukraine in defense against Russia continues. As the federal government announced on Wednesday, another package of military equipment and equipment has now been delivered to Kiev. This emerges from the list of military support provided in the Ukraine war, which the government has updated on its official website.

Ukraine War: German arms deliveries – Kiev receives more Leopard tanks

The heart of the new delivery are more main battle tanks. The German government has made ten Leopard 1A5 tanks available to Kiev. The Leopard 1 is the predecessor of the modern Leopard 2 tank currently in service with the Bundeswehr. In 2003, the Leopard 1 was decommissioned by the German military. Remaining combat vehicles have been refurbished in recent months and delivered to Ukraine. In total, the federal government reports that 20 Leopard 1A5 tanks have been delivered.

In addition to the combat vehicles, Germany also made other military equipment available to Ukraine. The current delivery also includes a TRML-4D airspace surveillance radar. The radar is intended for use with the Iris-T air defense system, which the federal government had already made available in the past. The modern TRML-4D radar system can locate up to 2,500 targets at a distance of up to 250 kilometers. In combination with Iris-T, the systems are primarily intended to help ward off Russian missile and drone attacks on major Ukrainian cities.

Support for Ukraine: VECTOR drones and 13 million rounds of ammunition

Ukraine will also receive 16 VECTOR reconnaissance drones. Ukraine has already received 88 unmanned aerial vehicles of the same type in the past few months. By the end of the year, modern Luna NG drones from the manufacturer Rheinmetall will also be available. That reports the picture on sunday Mid August. Both types of drones are primarily used for reconnaissance flights over combat zones.

In the “Logistics” category, the federal government also lists four 8×8 HX81 heavy-duty trains in combination with four trailers. The vehicles from the manufacturer MAN are intended for the transport of military equipment and equipment. The deliveries are rounded off by almost 13.12 million rounds of ammunition for small arms.

German arms deliveries in the Ukraine war – that was what Berlin delivered last

10 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks

1 air surveillance radar TRML-4D

16 reconnaissance drones VECTOR

4 heavy-duty articulated trucks 8×8 HX81 and 4 trailers

13.12 million rounds of handgun ammunition

Weapons deliveries in the Ukraine war: Kiev demands Taurus cruise missiles from Germany

After initial hesitation, Germany is now one of the biggest military supporters of Ukraine, which has been fighting off a Russian invasion for 18 months. The federal government has not yet decided on Kiev’s urgent request for Taurus cruise missiles. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba again emphatically called for this on Thursday. He heard from Berlin “not a single objective argument” against military aid. The Taurus cruise missiles are important for the counter-offensive against Russia. “They help to end the war faster,” he emphasized. (fd with dpa)