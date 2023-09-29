Home page politics

Despite inferiority: Ukraine’s counteroffensive inflicts heavy losses on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet – thanks to drone innovations. Weapons aid comes from Germany.

Sevastopol – They are small, maneuverable and carry a deadly cargo: the surface drones Ukraine. Kamikaze boats are playing an increasingly important role in the counteroffensive against Russia’s war of aggression. With spectacular special operations, the Ukrainian naval unit has defeated the invading forces of President Wladimir Putin caused severe losses in Crimea and the The superiority of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was broken. In view of the successes in the counteroffensive, the maritime drone unit is to be further upgraded – apparently also with help from Germany.

Ukraine news on the counteroffensive: Drones from Germany are said to cause losses to Russia

In support of the counteroffensive against the Black Sea Fleet Russia The federal government is said to have promised Ukraine the delivery of sea drones. This is what the news magazine reports Forbes citing a written statement from NATO. Accordingly, Boris Pistorius’ (SPD) Defense Ministry offered Ukraine a new 400 million weapons package at the last donor conference in Ramstein. In addition to anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition, “50 surface drones will also help push back the attacker not only on land but also at sea,” the US newspaper quotes State Secretary Siemtje Möller as saying.

The project is to be realized partly from Bundeswehr stocks and with the help of the German arms industry – and as “quickly as possible”. But what fast means in this case is unclear. Because the Bundeswehr itself cannot currently fall back on huge stocks. In 2016, the German Navy acquired its first drone boat, the ARCIMS USV, from Atlas Electronick, which is intended to assist in minesweeping operations. Major investments in building a small fleet are planned by 2035. In contrast to its NATO partner USA, the Bundeswehr relies less on unmanned kamikaze drones and more on larger support boats for the frigates. Until Ukraine war Kamikaze drones were considered less useful in Western armies.

Drones from Germany: Bundeswehr promises ten boats to Ukraine

The extent to which the Bundeswehr is changing its planning is unclear. Upon request from merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA The Ministry of Defense refers to a list of intended support services for Ukraine. According to the paper, ten surface drones are noted – and not 50. However, no information will be given about the exact delivery dates, said a spokeswoman. According to the information, the Pistorius Ministry makes funds available to the industry, which then carries out the procurement.

But one thing is already certain: surface and underwater drones are becoming increasingly important in the Ukraine war. The developments in the counteroffensive show this very clearly. Ukraine itself no longer has any fleets. Instead, a newly formed marine special unit relies on self-built drone boats, also known as USVs (Uncrewed Surface Vessels). A total of six models, most of which were developed by Ukrainian inventors themselves, are now in use – and with increasing success.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Black Sea Fleet in Crimea is powerless against kamikaze drones

The explosive-laden kamikaze boats race towards their target and then explode with their deadly cargo. Earlier this month, these drone boats scored hits on four Russian ships in three days. While at the beginning of the Ukraine war Russia was still able to position its frigates largely undisturbed on the Black Sea in order to fire dangerous medium-range missiles from all points at the Ukrainian mainland, Putin’s army has now had to withdraw a large part of the fleet and return to Crimea. Entrench ports.

But even here they are not safe, as the losses after the attacks on the Marine headquarters in Sevastopol show. There, Ukraine also managed a drone coup in which a landing ship and two submarines were destroyed – obviously because they Crimean partisans had bribed Russian officers. In the meantime, there was also speculation that Putin’s fleet general Viktor Sokolov could have died.

Breakthrough in the Ukraine war: Crimean offensive on Putin’s army should shift the course of the front

In any case, attacks with surface drones are difficult for Russia to defend against. That is why Ukraine has great hope in the attacks. Because Russia is increasingly being forced to withdraw its fleet and bring it to safety. The effect: fewer rockets are flying at the ground troops who are trying to break through the defensive wall in eastern Ukraine and shift the front line. (jkf)