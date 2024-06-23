Mexico City.- The Swiss National Team was minutes away from causing the surprise, but a header from Niclas Füllkrug defined the 1-1 in Frankfurt and Germany finished as leader of Group A of Euro 2024.

Despite the fact that the Mannschaft tried again and again to score the equalizer, it was not until minute 90+2 when the German striker got up to head a precise cross and put the ball in the corner, and thus prevent the Swiss got a great result.

Switzerland opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Dan Ndoye in the 28th minute, who finished off a service from Remo Freuler in the center, leaving goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with no chance.

At 17′, the Italian central defender Daniele Orsato resorted to VAR and annulled a goal by Robert Andrich, who shot from mid-range and the ball was badly saved by Yann Sommer, but before that Jamal Musiala had committed a foul inside the area.

German desperation grew as the minutes passed. Julian Nagelsmann made modifications in search of the long-awaited goal.

With Switzerland betting on a counterattack, Ruben Vargas entered from the left and beat Neuer with a cross shot, but the Swiss striker was ahead.

Seconds later, Kai Havertz rose to head a shot, but he did so with his shoulder, and the ball went over the crossbar.

The minutes were ticking away with Germany searching for the goal with all their might, while the Swiss were closer to the second.

Before the tying goal, Neuer saved his goal again in the 88th minute after a left-footed shot by Granit Xhaka.

Sector A finished with Germany as the leader with 7 points, while Switzerland advances to the Round of 16 as the runner-up with 5 points.