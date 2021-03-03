Since Monday some 80,000 employees of the German metallurgy have observed so-called warning strike actions following the employers’ blocking of tariff negotiations in the sector. The movement has resulted in a number of original initiatives, including several street demonstrations. The employees of automobile firms, such as Mercedes and Volkswagen, and their equipment manufacturers, such as Continental, are very mobilized. The union is demanding a 4% wage hike and “A reduction in working time partially compensated in remuneration”. The employers’ organization Gesamtmetall refuses any increase before 2022 and any compensation for hours not worked. “They claim that there is nothing to distribute to the workers”, Jörg Köhlinger, regional leader of IG Metall, indignantly protested, while the employers had the support “Billions of taxpayer dollars during the pandemic “. In the event that the employers’ blockade continues, employees and the union will decide on an amplification of the strike. O. T.