The President of the German State Council “Bundesrat” highlighted the need to protect cultural artistic treasures that are currently threatened in Ukraine in light of the Russian attack there, on the occasion of the International Museum Day. On the occasion of the International Day of Museums in the Burzhik Palace in his state, the people in Ukraine must not be allowed to be destroyed by military machines, and the destruction of national memory and civilization must not be allowed.

For his part, the Executive Director of the German National Committee of the World Council of Museums, Klaus Staubermann, expressed his concern about the increasing destruction of cultural monuments, pointing out that several thousand artifacts have already been destroyed in eastern Ukraine. For example, when church towers are destroyed.”

It is noteworthy that more than 1,700 museums across Germany participate in the activities of the celebration of the International Day of Museums, according to the German Association of Museums.

After two years of restrictions due to the Corona epidemic, museums now intend to attract attention to their contents in the framework of more than 4,500 events.