Stop the last three nuclear power plants operating in Germany today. After more than 60 years, the use of civilian nuclear power ends in the country where the first commercial reactor was inaugurated in November 1960 in Kahl, Bavaria. Two of the plants should have been closed at the end of last year, but due to the energy crisis due to the measures envisaged to limit the export of gas and oil from Russia, the government had decided to extend their operation throughout the winter . Starting today, the activity of the reactors will be gradually reduced until they can be taken off the grid and then shut down completely. The CDU and the Liberal Democratic Party are against the closure.