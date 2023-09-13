Germany says stop migrants arriving from Italy. Berlin blocks the voluntary ‘solidarity mechanism’, stopping arrivals from our country. Germany adopts the decision because, as highlighted by the newspaper Die Welt, it is subjected to strong migratory pressure. What does the red light mean for Italy? How many migrants from Italy, after landing, decide to move to Germany?

Not many, judging by the data in the possession of Adnkronos: 1,042 migrants have been relocated to Germany from October 2022 to today compared to over 100 thousand arrivals (118,436) in Italy since January 2023 alone. Berlin’s decision, therefore, in current situation is destined to have a relatively low impact for Rome, which finds itself having to face an emergency of many different dimensions, as demonstrated by the flurry of landings which took place on the island of Lampedusa for the umpteenth day. Precisely for this reason, government sources say, Italy has decided from December 2022 to suspend the return of so-called ‘Dublinists’ to our country for ”technical reasons” (the migrants who entered Italy for the first time), a reason that would be the basis of the German decision.