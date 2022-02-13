Germany Steinmeier was elected Federal President of Germany for a second term

Steinmeier, a member of the Social Democrats, was elected federal president for the first time in 2017. He has also previously served as German foreign minister.

In Germany Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been elected for a second term. Steinmeier, a member of the Social Democrats, received a clear majority of the votes cast in the Federal Assembly.

In his speech after his election, Steinmeier described himself as a defender of democracy, he says German newspaper Der Spiegel.

“Anyone who fights for democracy makes me a partner. Anyone who attacks it gets an opponent from me, ”Steinmeier said, according to Der Spiegel.

Steinmeier described the coronavirus pandemic as affecting German society, and said he wanted to help heal the wounds that arose during it. In addition, the Federal President highlighted the explosive situation in Ukraine. According to him, Russia is responsible for the threat of war that has developed in Eastern Europe.

“I appeal to the president Vladimir Putin: detach the noose from the neck of Ukraine! And come with us to find a way to maintain peace in Europe, ”Steinmeier said, according to Der Spiegel.

Following his re-election, Steinmeier delivered a speech at the Paul-Loebe Parliament House in Berlin on 13 February.

German Steinmeier, 66, who previously served as foreign minister, was elected federal president for the first time in 2017. Re-election was considered certain even before the vote. Steinmeier received a total of 1,045 votes out of a total of 1,425 votes cast.

The term of the Federal President is five years. The mission is largely ceremonial, and the real leader of the country is the Chancellor.

The Social Democrats were elected the new Federal Chancellor of Germany in December Olaf Scholz He has been leading the country for 16 years Angela Merkelin the reign ended.