Social Democrat Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected German Federal President. The Federal Assembly elected him on the first ballot with 1,045 votes out of 1,425 valid votes. Sixty-six years old, a Social Democrat, Steinmeier had been a candidate for his second term by the parties of the “traffic light” coalition currently in government (SPD, Greens and FDP liberals) together with the conservative CDU / CSU union.

The other candidates obtained respectively 140 votes (Max Otte, presented by the Afd ultra-right), 96 votes (Gerhard Trabert, presented by Linke) and 58 votes (astrophysicist Stefanie Gebauer, presented by Freie Waehler, the ‘free electors ‘).

There were 86 abstentions, only 12 votes declared invalid. The Federal Assembly has the exclusive task of electing the new head of state every five years and is made up of 736 deputies of the Bundestag and as many great electors sent by the 16 parliaments of the Laender, thus reaching the total number of 1472.

The congratulations of President Sergio Mattarella were immediate: «Your re-election as Federal President, for which I have the pleasure of offering you the most sincere congratulations of the Italian Republic and my affectionate wishes, is for me a reason for profound joy and satisfaction. This is due both to the friendship that binds us on a personal level and to the importance that his re-election has for Germany and for Europe as a whole. The renewal of his high office represents an unequivocal testimony of the trust that the German people place in his person, a sure point of reference for unity in times marked by hardships and uncertainties. Furthermore, his re-election is a clear signal of Germany’s determination to face the challenges of our time in a spirit of solidarity and common responsibility, founding values ​​of the European Union ”, adds the head of state. “I am sure that thanks to your contribution over the next few years Germany and Italy will be able to further deepen the friendship and collaboration that binds them, both at the bilateral level and within common institutions, with the aim of building an inclusive future together. , prosperous and sustainable for the younger generations of our continent. With these wishes, I renew to you, Mr. President and dear friend, the senses of my highest esteem and my most cordial and warm greeting », concludes the Colle communiqué.