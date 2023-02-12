Course will take six to eight weeks. It is expected that the military will return to the combat front in Ukraine, already with armored vehicles, at the end of March. military base in the northwestern city of Münster, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.

The publication reported that the first Ukrainian servicemen are already in Germany. Some of them came from the frontline near the city of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine.

The Bundeswehr has organized an accelerated six- to eight-week training program in which Ukrainian soldiers will learn the fundamentals of using the Leopard 2 and the possibilities of combining its action with that of Marder infantry tanks.

The accelerated course will transmit only the essentials, since training for the use of Leopard 2 combat tanks lasts several years. According to the plan, the Ukrainian military should return to the combat front at the end of March, already with completed instruction and combat tanks.

military support

On January 25, the German government decided to send 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and more tanks of the same model will be supplied by other allied countries.

In addition to the Leopard 2s, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands formed a coalition to send more than one hundred Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, a model manufactured from the mid-1960s and already retired by the Bundeswehr, but which are still available in stock.

Also in Münster, Ukrainian soldiers are already receiving training in the use of Marder infantry tanks.

Since the beginning of the war, 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in Germany on the use of anti-aircraft defense systems, Marder defense tanks or Panzerhaubitze 2000 mortars, according to Der Spiegel.

The UK has also started training Ukrainian soldiers in the use of its Challenger main battle tanks.

The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which began on February 24, has so far caused the flight of more than 14 million people, 6.5 million of whom are internally displaced and more than 8 million to European countries, according to data of the UN, which classifies this refugee crisis as the worst in Europe since the Second World War.

At least 17.7 million Ukrainians are also in need of humanitarian aid and 9.3 million are in need of food and shelter assistance.

bl (Lusa, ots)