Starting tomorrow, Saturday, self-examination kits for the new Corona virus will be sold on a large scale in retail stores in Germany.

And everyone in Germany will be able to buy these tests and take a corona test for himself at home.

Two companies stated that the self-test kits will be sold directly as promotional items at the store’s safe.

Another supermarket chain added that it had plans to do the same.

Corona self-examination boxes

The pharmacy chains are seeking to start selling self-examination supplies next Tuesday.

A supermarket chain said it would sell one package per customer, which cost 25 euros and has five checks.

“I can assure you that we will sell this at cost, and that we will gain almost nothing from it,” said a store manager.

A branch of a store indicates that the available quantity of this commodity may run out on the first day of the promotion if the demand for it is very high.

A spokesman added that this is the first batch of self-checks and that there are more of them on the way to the company’s branches.