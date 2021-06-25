The attacker, of Somali origin, was not seriously injured. The Minister of the Interior: “A witness says he heard him shout” Allah akhbar “”

WURZBURG. A man of Somali origin attacked passers-by with a knife in the center of Wurzburg, Germany. The toll is tragic: three dead and eleven injured, five of whom are in serious condition. For them the prognosis is reserved. The attacker – who allegedly suffers from serious mental disorders – was stopped, hit by a police officer with a gunshot to the leg: not life threatening. “According to a witness, he shouted ‘Allah akhbar’ (‘Allah is great’) during the massacre,” Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann reported at a press conference. “The attacker – the minister himself pointed out – had recently been hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital”.

Wurzburg, police confront the attacker armed with a knife

Police wrote on Twitter: “We have arrested a suspect.” And he adds: “At the moment there is no evidence of a second author. There is no danger for the population. Please refrain from making assumptions ». Traffic in the Bavarian city center was blocked for a long time, the areas around the attack site are closed, with numerous police vehicles and ambulances.

Germany, stabs passers-by in Wurzburg: people in the street try to block the attacker

The attack took place in Barbarossaplatz, in the center of Würzburg. Police said they were alerted around 5pm. Some people on the street tried to stop the man, in particular a passerby, who tried to disarm him by using his jacket to “hit” the knife.

The Bavarian town in recent years had already experienced a similar nightmare. On July 18, 2016, a 17-year-old Afghan boarded a local train headed for Wurzburg armed with an ax and knives, shouting “Allah akhbar”. He injured four passengers before being killed by the police.