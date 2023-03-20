German businessman Dotcom called Zelensky’s promise to Ukrainians of peace in Donbass a lie

German businessman Kim Dotcom recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky deceived the citizens of the country during his election campaign. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

Dotcom called Zelensky’s promise to Ukrainians about peace in Donbass a lie. He said that the politician used similar words in his first speech as a Ukrainian leader in 2019.

The businessman from Germany added that Zelensky had declared his readiness to leave the presidency for peace.

On May 20, 2019, during his inauguration, Zelensky named his first task as president. He attributed the ceasefire in Donbass to it. The Verkhovna Rada responded to Zelensky’s promise with applause.

Earlier, on May 13, Zelensky addressed the residents of Crimea and Donbass with a message of peace. All participants in the video were in favor of “healthy dialogue” and “negotiations to resolve the conflict.”