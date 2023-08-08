Ukraine requested German Taurus guided missiles more than two months ago. Her interest in them from Kyiv is in the ability to program them, so the requests have intensified, he explained in an interview on August 6 with Tagesspiegel Defense expert of the Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP) Markus Faber.

Since May, when Kyiv’s official request for Taurus came, the German government has shown restraint and is in no hurry to send them, besides, France and the UK are supplying similar Storm Shadow. The website of the Bundeswehr states that the Taurus guided missile is a high-tech weapon, “the range is up to 500 km. Therefore, in order to launch it, pilots do not need to invade enemy airspace.”

“The geospatial data of the Taurus cruise missiles can be programmed to only be usable in a certain area. Such a limited supply is not necessary, but it is possible if it solves the problems Ukraine is facing,” Faber said.

The Bundeswehr is armed with about 600 Taurus guided missiles. There is no information on how many of them will be ready for immediate shipment to Ukraine or even can be transferred to Ukraine. However, Fabers claims that only 150 of the Air Force’s 600 Taurus cruise missiles are currently in service. He suggests that the remaining 450 can be recovered by the manufacturer for export to Ukraine.

On August 7, Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the command of the Ukrainian Army Air Forces, called on Germany to transfer German long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. According to him, long-range Western missiles “are effective at hitting Russian weapons depots, crossings and bridges.”

A day earlier, on August 6, Andreas Schwarz, a member of the German Parliament from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), called on the country’s government to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles. He was the first in the ranks of the party of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to speak in favor of providing Kyiv with such missiles.

At the same time, on August 3, the head of the German Defense Ministry spoke out against the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. According to him, at this point, Germany is not the only state that refuses to transfer these weapons to Ukraine. Pistorius stressed that the United States also does not supply these shells to Kyiv. Ralf Stegner, an MP from the ruling SPD, spoke out against the transfer of cluster munitions and German Taurus missiles on the same day.

Discussions on the supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv intensified after French President Emmanuel Macron announced on July 11 that he had decided to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called this decision erroneous, but not affecting the course of the special operation. Russia will take appropriate countermeasures, Peskov stressed.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022, the decision on which was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.