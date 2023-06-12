In Germany, they spoke about the consequences of the refusal of Moscow and Kyiv to renew the gas agreement

Germany will have to significantly reduce production capacity if Moscow and Kyiv do not renew the agreement on gas transit to Europe. This was stated by the Minister of Economy of the country Robert Habek. His words are quoted by the TV channel Welt.

“There is no safe scenario,” said Habeck, speaking at the East German Economic Forum on Monday, June 12. He said that Germany would have to share gas with the countries of Eastern Europe if it did not flow there through Ukraine. “Before people there freeze, we will have to reduce our production or even curtail it,” he added.

At the same time, the politician stressed that the terminals under construction in the country for receiving liquefied natural gas will not be enough to meet the needs of Eastern European consumers.

Earlier it became known about Ukraine’s unwillingness to renew the transit contract with Gazprom.

Gazprom signed a contract with Naftogaz Ukrainy at the end of 2019, the document is valid until December 31, 2024. In May, Ukraine stopped the flow of gas through one of the two checkpoints, the Sohranivka GIS, citing the fact that it was under the control of Russian troops. Because of this, Russia has lost access to 30 percent of the capacity booked. Now transit through Ukraine is at the level of 40-43 million cubic meters per day.