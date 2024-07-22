The Left’s leader Pellmann: German politicians are critical of Zelensky

German politicians are critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This told The head of the Left faction in the Bundestag, Zeren Pelman, in a conversation with Izvestia.

According to him, there is an official and unofficial opinion regarding the Ukrainian leader. “And the unofficial opinion regarding Zelensky has become very critical,” the source claims.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected Zelensky’s call for the West to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine. He recalled the general agreement, which does not provide for such actions.

In June, members of parliament from the German left-wing party Sahra Wagenknecht Union boycotted a speech by Zelensky, who arrived in Germany to attend a conference on the country’s reconstruction. In turn, leaders of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party said they “refuse to listen to a speaker in camouflage whose term of office has expired.”