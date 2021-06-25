The 21-year-old man was stopped trying to cross the border from France

BERLIN. German special forces arrested a man suspected of planning an Islamist terrorist attack. The local authorities announced it today, stating that the 21-year-old man was arrested yesterday while trying to enter Germany from France.

The suspect wanted to buy a rifle in Germany, the same sources also said, without giving details on the target of the attack. The man, resident in France, had received and disseminated information and instructions on the manufacture of homemade devices.