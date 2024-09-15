Scholz: Germany will be dealing with sanctions against Russia and the fight against circumvention for a long time

Germany will continue to deal with the issue of sanctions against Russia and the fight against their circumvention for a long time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. This is written by RIA Novosti.

The German politician arrived on an official visit to Uzbekistan and will then travel to Kazakhstan. He specified that he is discussing the issue of anti-Russian sanctions with leaders of various countries.

“This is a task that we are pursuing and will continue to pursue for a long time. I am absolutely certain of this,” the Chancellor said.

He added that Germany will continue to develop economic and political cooperation with the countries of Central Asia.

Earlier, Saxony-Anhalt State Prime Minister Rainer Haseloff said that East Germany and its residents are suffering disproportionately from economic sanctions against Russia and their consequences for the local economy.