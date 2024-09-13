Wir sind der Meinung, dass wir alles kontrollieren können. Trotzdem können bereits leichte Wetterkapriolen, also unerwartet heftige Änderungen des Wetters, unseren Alltag komplett durcheinanderbringen. Stürme, Erdbeben, Starkregenereignisse zeigen uns immer wieder, dass die Natur stärker als wir Menschen ist – und es immer bleiben wird. Diese Macht der Natur fasziniert mich immer wieder.

Thüringen und Sachsen haben bereits gewählt. Die Wahl in Brandenburg steht bevor. Wenn Sie dort noch wählen könnten, welches Thema würde Ihre Stimmabgabe am meisten beeinflussen?

Ich bin Umweltwissenschaftlerin, ich habe seit meiner Kindheit eine Leidenschaft für den Umweltschutz. Gleichzeitig vertrete ich eher konservative Einstellungen und sehe die unregulierte Migration nach Deutschland kritisch. Das sind zwei Herzen, die in meiner Brust schlagen. Aber letztendlich entscheide ich mich immer für die Partei, die sich am meisten für den Umwelt- und Naturschutz einsetzt.

Annemarie Forstner has stopped publicly expressing her opinion on the subject of migration. Daniel Pilar

What outcome were you hoping for in the state elections in the eastern German states?

I can no longer stand the CDU/CSU’s constant attitude of “we’ll carry on as before”. I am not an AfD voter, but change is needed. I see the AfD as a counter-party that says that things cannot continue like this. I am aware that the party is against environmental protection. But to finally break out of the current pattern, the AfD might not be a bad place to start. It is unfortunately unrealistic that the Greens will become the strongest party in the state parliament. I am therefore hoping for a transition from the CDU and SPD via the AfD to an environmentally friendly, sustainable economy.

Are you worried about expressing your opinion publicly?

To be honest, yes. If you criticize unlimited immigration, you are quickly accused of being xenophobic or a Nazi. Migration is basically good for Germany, but we need skilled workers who are willing to work and integrate. And in my view, we don’t need people who don’t want to be part of society or who take advantage of the social system. I think we should control immigration more closely. However, based on my experiences so far, I no longer express this opinion to other people.

There will be a lot of discussion about migration in the upcoming elections in the eastern German states. How do you experience the issue in your personal everyday life?

I don’t see people who come from a culture with similar values ​​to mine as being as threatening. Ukrainians are used to the European way of life and may integrate more easily. In recent years, it has been mainly Ukrainian women and children who have sought refuge in Germany. I am less afraid of them than of young, single immigrant men. For fear of attacks, I rarely take the train and avoid large events such as Christmas markets. And, unlike before, I often feel uneasy about going out after dark. This changed for me, among other things, with the knife attack in early 2023 on a regional train near Brokstedt in Schleswig-Holstein, when a man attacked passengers and killed a young woman and her boyfriend.

This year’s debate focuses on the elections in the eastern German states. You live in West Germany, how did you personally come into contact with East Germany?

I have lived in West Germany since I was born, but my ancestors come from East Germany. My mother fled Dessau-Roßlau in 1961, shortly before the Wall was built. A formative experience for me was when I got into conversation with about ten people from the GDR at an event in Dessau-Roßlau several years ago. Before the meeting, I was of the opinion that the West had brought a lot of good things to East Germany with the dissolution of the GDR – as we were taught in history class. But the people there told me how they experienced the GDR, reunification and the changes since the Wall fell. A significant problem for them was the emigration and the lack of support in their homeland. I understood then that the integration of the former GDR into the FRG had not gone smoothly, but had also caused grief.

In the event of war, would you be prepared to fight for Germany or to let your children fight?

As long as my children are still small, I would never fight because I am responsible for them. The state is not so important to me that I would want to risk my life for it. In general, it depends a lot on the situation and circumstances in which a war takes place. But I could not send my children to war – under no circumstances.